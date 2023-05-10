Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vital Energy (VTLE) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Vital Energy (VTLE - Free Report) reported revenue of $332.51 million, down 37.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.50, compared to $5.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $320.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.69, the EPS surprise was -4.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vital Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales volumes - Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes: 80416 BOE/D versus 79202.32 BOE/D estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL: $17.85 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.07.
  • Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas: $1.57 versus $1.66 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil, with commodity derivatives: $76.82 versus $76.15 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales volumes - Oil equivalents: 7237 MBOE versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7215.01 MBOE.
  • Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil: $76.94 versus $76.35 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Vital Energy have returned -13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

