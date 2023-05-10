Back to top

loanDepot (LDI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, loanDepot (LDI - Free Report) reported revenue of $207.9 million, down 58.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.25, compared to -$0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.44 million, representing a surprise of +19.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how loanDepot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loan origination volume by channel - Total: $4.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.10 billion.
  • Revenues- Net interest income: $1.20 million compared to the $3.95 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Change in fair value of servicing rights, net: -$52.81 million compared to the -$34.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Other income: $20.38 million versus $11.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Servicing fee income: $118.96 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $108.25 million.
  • Revenues- Gain on origination and sale of loans, net: $108.15 million versus $84.73 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of loanDepot have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

