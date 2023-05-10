Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Copa Holdings (CPA) April Traffic Increases From 2022 Levels

Read MoreHide Full Article

Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) reported highly impressive traffic numbers for the month of April  on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) rose in double digits in April on a year-over-year basis.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing capacity. In April, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 15% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 15.6%. With traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 85.3% from 84.9% in April 2022.

Impressive air-traffic has led to a 14% year-to-date appreciation in the CPA stock. This northward movement compares favorably with the 6.6% growth recorded by the Zacks Airline industry in the same time frame.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given the buoyant traffic scenario, Copa Holdings is not the sole Latin American carrier to report impressive traffic numbers for April. Gol Linhas (GOL - Free Report) has also reported double digit year-over-year increase in traffic and capacity. With traffic growth (13.6%) outpacing capacity expansion (12.5%), load factor increased to 78.9% from 78.2% in April 2022. The number of passengers ferried on GOL flights increased 19% year over year in April.

Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider

Copa Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Gol Linhas carries a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may also consider United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) . UAL also currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

United Airlines is seeing steady recovery in domestic and international air-travel demand. Owing to robust air-travel demand, UAL expects revenues for the June quarter to grow 14-16% year over year.

For 2023, United Airlines expects capacity to be in the high teens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by more than 9% in the past 60 days.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) - free report >>

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>

Published in

airlines