Company News for May 10, 2023

  • Shares of Duke Energy Corporation ((DUK - Free Report) ) declined 0.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s ((LITE - Free Report) ) shares fell 4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.75 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share.
  • Shares of Atkore Inc. ((ATKR - Free Report) ) gained 0.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $4.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 per share.
  • bluebird bio, Inc.’s ((BLUE - Free Report) ) shares jumped 12.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.21 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54 per share.

