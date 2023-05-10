Compared to Estimates, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (
TEVA Quick Quote TEVA - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.66 billion, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was -29.82%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- International Markets: $492 million versus $493.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Geographic Revenue- North America: $1.77 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Geographic Revenue- North America - COPAXONE: $76 million versus $75.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change. Geographic Revenue- North America - BENDEKA / TREANDA: $63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $65.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.2%. Geographic Revenue- North America - AUSTEDO: $170 million compared to the $210.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- North America - Anda: $424 million versus $365.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe - COPAXONE: $59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $55.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%. Geographic Revenue- Europe - Respiratory products: $68 million versus $68.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Geographic Revenue- International Markets - Generic products: $400 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $395.20 million. Geographic Revenue- International Markets - COPAXONE: $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenue- API sales to third parties: $132 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.1%. Revenue- COPAXONE - Total: $147 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $139.34 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. here>>>
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
