Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) reported $852 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $846.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Reynolds Consumer Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Unallocated: -$10 million versus -$1.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +400% change.
  • Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $283 million compared to the $252.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Presto Products: $144 million versus $144.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware: $224 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $224.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage: $233 million versus $227.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

