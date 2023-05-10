Back to top

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $183.99 million, down 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181.87 million, representing a surprise of +1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GoodRx Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Prescription transactions revenue: $134.90 million versus $134.11 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Other Revenue: $4.50 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $10.29 million.
  • Subscription Revenue: $24.10 million versus $23.57 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Pharma Manufacturer Solutions Revenue: $20.40 million versus $20.04 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. have returned -19.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

