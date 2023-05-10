Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wendy's (WEN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wendy's (WEN - Free Report) reported $528.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $525.77 million, representing a surprise of +0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of restaurants - Total: 7095 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 7130.99.
  • U.S. Same-Store Sales: 7.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7.03%.
  • Number of restaurants - Company-operated - Total: 414 versus 416.29 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants - Franchised - Total: 6681 versus 6717.27 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Same-stores sales - Systemwide - Wendys - YoY change: 8% versus 7.45% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Advertising funds revenue: $101.37 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $102.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants: $227.95 million compared to the $227.19 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Franchise rental income: $57.81 million versus $58.41 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.
  • Revenues- Franchise royalty revenue: $122.15 million compared to the $151.15 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Franchise fees: $19.53 million compared to the $15.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Systemwide sales- International: $419 million versus $411.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.
  • Systemwide sales- U.S. $2.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wendy's here>>>

Shares of Wendy's have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

