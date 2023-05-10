Back to top

Roblox (RBLX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) reported $773.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.6%. EPS of -$0.44 for the same period compares to -$0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $764.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.42, the EPS surprise was -4.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Bookings: $773.82 million versus $761.16 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs): 66100 thousand versus 65343.84 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC: 14900 thousand compared to the 15241.33 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW: 17900 thousand compared to the 17038.79 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada: 14300 thousand compared to the 14569.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Hours Engaged: 14500 thousand compared to the 14307.86 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe: 19000 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18242 thousand.
View all Key Company Metrics for Roblox here>>>

Shares of Roblox have returned -21.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

