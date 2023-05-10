GrowGeneration (GRWG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Dip Y/Y

GrowGeneration Corp. ( GRWG Quick Quote GRWG - Free Report) reported a loss per share of 10 cents in the first quarter of 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents per share. The company had reported a loss per share of 9 cents in the first quarter of 2022. GrowGeneration generated revenues of $56.8 million in first-quarter 2023, which declined 30.5% year over year. The results reflect the ongoing weakness in the cannabis industry. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.9 million. Comparable store sales in the quarter slumped 36.6% from the prior year at its 55 retail locations and e-commerce operations. E-commerce revenues in the quarter under review were $3.3 million, down from $5.3 million in the last-year quarter. Revenues from non-retail operations rose to $14.2 million in the quarter from $12.2 million last year. The cost of sales declined 32% year on year to $40.5 million in the quarter. The gross profit was down 26.4% year over year to $16 million. The gross margin was 28.7% in the quarter under review, compared with 27.1% reported in the prior year quarter. Store operating costs were $13 million compared with $14.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Selling, general, and administrative expenses fell 28.8% to around $7 million in the quarter under review.. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.8 million in the quarter compared to the prior-year quarter’s loss of $0.7 million. The reported figure came above the company’s guidance of a loss of $2-$4 million. Financial Position
At the end of the first quarter of 2023, GrowGeneration had cash and short-term marketable securities of $71.9 million. Inventory was $75.6 million, and prepaid inventory and other current assets were $8.2 million at the quarter-end. Total current liabilities, including accounts payable and accrued payroll and other liabilities, were $33.2 million at the quarter’s end.
2023 Guidance
GrowGeneration expects revenues between $250 million and $270 million in 2023. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to come within negative $4 million to a positive $1 million.
Price Performance
In the past year, GrowGeneration’s shares have lost 25.6% compared to the
industry’s fall of 17%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
GrowGeneration currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Gold Fields Limited ( GFI Quick Quote GFI - Free Report) , Steel Dynamics ( STLD Quick Quote STLD - Free Report) , and Alamos Gold Inc. ( AGI Quick Quote AGI - Free Report) . GFI currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while STLD and AGI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gold Fields’ fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.01. Earnings estimates have moved 6.3% north in the past 60 days. GFI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. Its shares have gained 46.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steel Dynamics’ earnings per share is pegged at $15.99 for 2023. Earnings estimates have been revised 37% upward in the past 60 days. STLD has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 10.7%, on average. The company has gained 26.6% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alamos Gold’s earnings per share is pegged at $0.47 for 2023. Earnings estimates have been revised 14.6% upward in the past 60 days. AGI has gained 91.4% in a year.
Image: Shutterstock
