We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Franklin (BEN) Stock Up Despite April 2023 AUM Declines
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $1,420.7 billion for April 2023. This reflected a marginal decline from $1,422.1 billion recorded as of Mar 31.
Cash management net outflows resulted in the downside offsetting positive impacts of market and the flat long-term net inflows. The long-term net inflows included a low-fee $3.2 billion equity mandate.
Month-end total fixed-income assets were $510.4 billion, up marginally from the prior month’s level. Equity assets of $441.6 billion increased 1% from March 2023. BEN recorded $146.8 billion in multi-asset class, up marginally from the prior month’s level.
Alternative assets aggregated $257.8 billion, down marginally from the prior month. Also, cash-management funds totaled $64.1 billion, declining 9.2% sequentially.
Despite a diversified character, the company’s AUM is exposed to market fluctuations, foreign exchange translations, regulatory changes and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities, which might act as near-term headwinds. Hence, any decline in investment management fees due to market fluctuations remains a key concern for BEN.
Nonetheless, Franklin seems well-poised for growth on the back of a robust foothold in the global market and revenue-diversification efforts. Also, it is growing through strategic acquisitions. These are supporting the company in improving and expanding its alternative investments and multi-asset solution platforms.
Shares of Franklin have lost 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 8.6% decrease of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank
Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $80.9 billion as of Apr 30, which reflected an increase of 1.3% from the prior-month level.
Market appreciation of $1.3 billion supported the rise in the AUM balance partially offset by net outflows of $86 million and distributions of $185 million.
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary AUM for April 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,484.3 billion represented a marginal increase from the previous month.
IVZ’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased it by $1.3 billion. It experienced net long-term outflows of $2.2 billion and non-management fee-earning net outflows of $2.1 billion. Money market net inflows were $1.4 billion.