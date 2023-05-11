Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Golden Entertainment (GDEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $278.05 million, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $279.41 million, representing a surprise of -0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Golden Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Nevada Casino Resorts: $100.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.97 million.
  • Revenues- Maryland Casino: $18.13 million compared to the $17.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Casino Resorts: $31.71 million versus $33.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Maryland Casino: $5.13 million compared to the $5.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Golden Entertainment have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

