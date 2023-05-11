Compared to Estimates, Nutrien (NTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nutrien (
NTR Quick Quote NTR - Free Report) reported $6.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.2%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $2.70 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.67 billion, representing a surprise of -8.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -27.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Tonnes Sold - Potash - North America: 854 KTon versus 1114.39 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Solutions, nitrates and sulphates: 310 $/Ton compared to the 279.03 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Urea: 617 $/Ton versus 485.74 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Ammonia: 721 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 746.29 $/Ton. Sales- Potash [$M]: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.6% year over year. Net Sales- Eliminations: -$342 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$554.30 million. Sales- Phosphate [$M]: $572 million compared to the $597.91 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.8% year over year. Sales- Nitrogen [$M]: $1.42 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%. Sales- Retail Total: $3.42 billion compared to the $3.74 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.4% year over year. Potash Net Sales- Offshore: $659 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $824.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.2%. Potash Net Sales- North America: $343 million versus $504.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -58.8% change. Net Sales- Nitrogen: $1.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%. View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>
Shares of Nutrien have returned -12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Compared to Estimates, Nutrien (NTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
