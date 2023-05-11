We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Pan American Silver (PAAS - Free Report) reported $390.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.3%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $354.39 million, representing a surprise of +10.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Pan American Silver here>>>
- Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold: 0.7 Koz versus 1.03 Koz estimated by three analysts on average.
- AISC per ounce - Timmins Operation: $1,725 compared to the $1,590.59 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver: 922 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 988.33 Koz.
- Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver: 725 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 650.71 Koz.
- Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver: 544 Koz compared to the 561.73 Koz average estimate based on three analysts.
- Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold: 26.5 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.24 Koz.
- Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold: 38.8 Koz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 39.07 Koz.
- Ounce Production - La Arena Operation - Gold: 20.1 Koz versus 20.32 Koz estimated by three analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold: 34.5 Koz versus 36.71 Koz estimated by three analysts on average.
- Cash Costs Per Ounce - Silver Segment: $12.19 versus $11.82 estimated by three analysts on average.
- AISC per Ounce - Silver: $14.13 compared to the $18.15 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Cash Costs per ounce - La Colorada Operation: $15.58 compared to the $11.37 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Pan American Silver have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.