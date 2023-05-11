Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) is a home furnishings company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) provides talent management and consultative services for the healthcare sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 60 days.

