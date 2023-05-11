See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
DFA US Sustainability Core I (DFSIX - Free Report) : 0.18% expense ratio and 0.14% management fee. DFSIX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.87% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R6 (MIGNX - Free Report) : 0.37% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGNX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. MIGNX, with annual returns of 13.98% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Fidelity Advisor Convertible Security Institutional (FICVX - Free Report) : 0.75% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. FICVX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. With a five-year annual return of 11.35%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.