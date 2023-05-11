Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Haemonetics (HAE) Q4 Earnings

Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) reported $304.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284.53 million, representing a surprise of +6.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Haemonetics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Plasma: $131.19 million compared to the $113.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Blood Center: $67.22 million versus $65.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.
  • Net business unit revenues: $299.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $276.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%.
  • Net revenues- Service: $5.18 million compared to the $5.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Hospital: $100.82 million compared to the $97.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
Shares of Haemonetics have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

