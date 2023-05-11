Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CyberArk (CYBR) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reported $161.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.8%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.26, the EPS surprise was +34.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CyberArk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $604 million compared to the $593.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $403 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $384.38 million.
  • Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $202 million compared to the $207.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and professional services: $65.10 million compared to the $64.97 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Perpetual license: $3.88 million versus $7.90 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -63.2% change.
  • Revenues- Subcription: $92.72 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $89.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +78.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for CyberArk here>>>

Shares of CyberArk have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise