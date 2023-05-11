Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Yeti (YETI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Yeti (YETI - Free Report) reported $302.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $291.69 million, representing a surprise of +3.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yeti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment: $104.35 million versus $93.95 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by Category- Drinkware: $190.29 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $190.33 million.
  • Net Sales by Category- Other: $8.16 million versus $7.08 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale: $135.83 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $123.05 million.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer: $166.97 million compared to the $167.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Yeti here>>>

Shares of Yeti have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise