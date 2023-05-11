Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Entegris (ENTG) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Entegris (ENTG - Free Report) reported revenue of $922.4 million, up 42% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $889.87 million, representing a surprise of +3.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Entegris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials: $198 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $194.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Planarization Solutions: $250.33 million compared to the $234.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Materials Handling: $218.85 million compared to the $202.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Microcontamination Control: $269.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $271.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • Segment Profit- Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials: $3.27 million versus $14.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted segment profit- Advanced Planarization Solutions: $56.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49.07 million.
  • Segment Profit- Advanced Materials Handling: $48.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.07 million.
  • Segment Profit- Microcontamination Control: $96 million versus $96.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Entegris have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

