Charles River (CRL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Charles River Laboratories (CRL - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $2.78 for the same period compares to $2.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $988.1 million, representing a surprise of +4.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Charles River performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Research Models and Services: $199.77 million compared to the $192.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
  • Net sales- Manufacturing support: $167.25 million versus $187.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.4% change.
  • Net sales- Discovery and safety assessment: $662.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $606.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
  • Operating income- Research Models and Services: $40.41 million compared to the $52.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Unallocated Corporate Overhead: -$46.05 million compared to the -$41.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment: $171.43 million compared to the $154.57 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Charles River here>>>

Shares of Charles River have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

