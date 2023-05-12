Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Read MoreHide Full Article

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Neuberger Berman Guardian Adviser (NBGUX - Free Report) . NBGUX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.17%, management fee of 0.88%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.79%.

Dreyfus Fund (DREVX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. DREVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. DREVX, with annual returns of 13.03% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

State Street Institutional US Equity Services (SUSSX - Free Report) : 0.63% expense ratio and 0.37% management fee. SUSSX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.76% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


State Street Instl US Equity Serv (SUSSX) - free report >>

BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities (DREVX) - free report >>

Neuberger Berman LgCap Grow Adv (NBGUX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings