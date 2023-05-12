Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB - Free Report) provides banking services to consumers and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 19.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cass Information Systems (CASS - Free Report) is a leading provider of payables services and information support systems to companies throughout North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Amplify Energy (AMPY - Free Report) is an oil and natural gas company which is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) - free report >>

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) - free report >>

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance oil-energy