Virtus Investment (VRTS) Stock Up 2.2% on Rise in April AUM

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) gained 2.2% following the release of its preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance for April 2023 due to favorable market returns. The company reported month-end AUM of $162.2 billion, which reflected a rise of 4.8% from Mar 31.

Excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance, other fee-earning assets were $2.6 billion to which Virtus Investment provided services.

At April end, Virtus Investment’s open-end funds balance increased 4.3% from the end of the previous month to $56.2 billion. Institutional accounts’ balance rose 9.6% to $58.3 billion. Also, the closed-end funds’ balance increased marginally to $10.4 billion.

Retail separate accounts’ balances of $37.3 billion decreased marginally from the prior month.

Elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt Virtus Investment’s bottom line to an extent in the near term. Nonetheless, its integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly growing industry might support its performance.

Over the past six months, shares of Virtus Investment have lost 9.4% compared with 11.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1,420.7 billion for April 2023. This reflected a marginal decline from $1,422.1 billion recorded as of Mar 31.

BEN’s cash management net outflows resulted in the downside offsetting positive impacts of market and the flat long-term net inflows. The long-term net inflows included a low-fee $3.2 billion equity mandate.

Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary AUM for April 2023. Its month-end AUM of $1,484.3 billion represented a marginal increase from the previous month.

IVZ’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased it by $5 billion. Money market net inflows were $1.4 billion. It experienced net long-term outflows of $2.2 billion and non-management fee-earning net outflows of $2.1 billion. Owing to foreign exchange rate movements, AUM decreased $0.4 billion.


