Company News for May 12, 2023

  • Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. ((CYBR - Free Report) ) gained 3.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 loss of $0.17 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share.
  • Geron Corporation’s ((GERN - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 loss of $0.07 per share, narrower the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share.
  • Shares of Tapestry, Inc. ((TPR - Free Report) ) jumped 8.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share.
  • Dillard's, Inc.’s ((DDS - Free Report) ) shares increased 0.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $11.77 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.07 per share.

