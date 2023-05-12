We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T. Rowe Price's (TROW) April AUM Up 1% on Favorable Markets
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) for April 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.35 billion represented a 1% increase from the previous month, impacted by favorable market returns.
TROW experienced net long-term outflows of $3.7 billion during the month.
At the end of the reported month, equity products, multi-asset products and alternative products aggregated $699 billion, $438 billion and $45 billion, up 1%, 1.4% and 2.3%, respectively, on a sequential basis. Fixed-income products including the money market constituted $171 billion, remaining flat sequentially.
Additionally, TROW registered $366 billion in target date retirement portfolios, which increased 1.4% from the previous month.
A diversified business model, focus on enhancing investment capabilities, broadening distribution reach and improving client partnerships are expected to aid TROW’s long-term growth. However, increased dependence on investment advisory fees is concerning, as market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities might hurt this revenue source. Additionally, rising expenses might hinder bottom-line growth.
Over the past three months, shares of T. Rowe Price have lost 12.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 15.2%.
Zacks Rank
T. Rowe Price currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1,420.7 billion for April 2023. This reflected a marginal decline from $1,422.1 billion recorded as of Mar 31.
BEN’s cash management net outflows resulted in the downside offsetting positive impacts of market and the flat long-term net inflows. The long-term net inflows included a low-fee $3.2 billion equity mandate.
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary AUM for April 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,484.3 billion represented a marginal increase from the previous month.
IVZ’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns which increased it by $5 billion. Money market net inflows were $1.4 billion. Invesco experienced net long-term outflows of $2.2 billion and non-management fee-earning net outflows of $2.1 billion. Owing to foreign exchange rate movements, AUM decreased $0.4 billion.