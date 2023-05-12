Jacobs Solutions Inc. ( J Quick Quote J - Free Report) is set to provide executive program management and oversight services at Orlando International Airport. This contract from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority ("GOAA") will enable Jacobs to deliver the infrastructure and services to accommodate the rising number of passengers. In order to perform the contract-related work, Jacobs will collaborate with Ardmore Roderick, a local small business enterprise. Both entities will plan to recognize opportunities to employ and contract with local Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. Jacobs will also partner with GOAA's Small Business Development Department to fast-track growth and economic expansion in Orlando. Contract Wins & Solid Backlog Level: A Boon Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Jacobs (J) Receives Program Manager Contract From GOAA
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J - Free Report) is set to provide executive program management and oversight services at Orlando International Airport. This contract from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority ("GOAA") will enable Jacobs to deliver the infrastructure and services to accommodate the rising number of passengers.
In order to perform the contract-related work, Jacobs will collaborate with Ardmore Roderick, a local small business enterprise. Both entities will plan to recognize opportunities to employ and contract with local Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.
Jacobs will also partner with GOAA's Small Business Development Department to fast-track growth and economic expansion in Orlando.
Contract Wins & Solid Backlog Level: A Boon
Jacobs’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Overall, the share price of Jacobs should continue to maintain positive momentum in the near term, as Jacobs is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply chain investments.
The company’s ongoing contract wins are a testimony to the fact that the solid backlog level depicts sustained visibility and prospects. Backlog at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023 amounted to $29 billion, up 4% from a year ago.
Precisely, Revenues from the People & Places Solutions or P&PS segment — which provides clients with end-to-end solutions like climate change, energy transition, connected mobility, integrated water management, smart cities or vaccine manufacturing — totaled $2.35 billion in the quarter. The segment revenues inched up 8.4% year over year.
Net revenues (excluding Pass Through Revenue) were up 7.3% year over year. Segment operating profit grew 20.5% from the prior-year quarter to $232.2 million. The backlog at the quarter end was $17.6 billion, up from $16.9 billion a year ago.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Business Services sector are:
SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). SPXC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.4%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 3% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPXC’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 9% and 21.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported levels.
SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SPSC delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.4%. The company’s shares have risen 17.9% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPSC’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 16.9% and 14%, respectively, from the prior-year reported figures.
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. OMC came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.1%. The stock has risen 19.3% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMC’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 3.2% and 6.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported figures.