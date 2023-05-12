Back to top

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS - Free Report) reported $45.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was -16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of total procedure rooms (end of the period): 49 compared to the 22.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Cases: 3640 versus 3459.48 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue per case: $12,586 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12,748.38.
  • Same-center Case growth: 0.9% compared to the 3.67% average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. here>>>

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

