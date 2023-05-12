We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Avino Silver (ASM) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Decline Y/Y
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported earnings per share of 3 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Including one-time items, it recorded break-even earnings in the first quarter compared with earnings per share of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.
Avino Silver’s revenues fell 11% year over year to $9.8 million in the quarter under review from the $11 million reported in the prior year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11 million. The downside resulted from the negative impacts of the timing of concentrate shipments.
Avino Silver reported consolidation production of 678,247 silver equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2023. This comprised 234,338 ounces of silver, 2,286 ounces of gold and 1,397,637 pounds of copper.
Operational Update
The company recorded cash costs of $14.22 per silver equivalent payable ounce, indicating an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of $20.17 per silver payable equivalent ounce rose 10% from the prior-year quarter.
Avino Silver reported a mine-operating profit of $1.8 million in the quarter, down from the $4.7 million record in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA was $286 million compared with $2,777 million in the year-ago quarter.
Avino Silver Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Avino Silver price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avino Silver Quote
Financial Position
Avino Silver ended the first quarter of 2023 with $2.7 million of cash in hand, down from $11.2 million at the end of 2022. Cash provided by operating activities during the quarter was $0.4 million.
Capital expenditure for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 28% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 3.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Avino Silver currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) , Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) , and Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI - Free Report) . GFI currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and STLD and AGI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gold Fields’ fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.01. Earnings estimates have moved 6.3% north in the past 60 days. GFI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. Its shares have gained 46.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steel Dynamics’ earnings per share is pegged at $15.99 for 2023. Earnings estimates have been revised 37% upward in the past 60 days. STLD has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 10.7%, on average. The company has gained 26.6% in a year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alamos Gold’s earnings per share is pegged at $0.47 for 2023. Earnings estimates have been revised 14.6% upward in the past 60 days. AGI has gained 91.4% in a year.