Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
MainStay Large Cap Growth R6 (MLRSX - Free Report) : 0.63% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. MLRSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 11.48% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Principal Capital Appreciation R5 (PCAQX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. PCAQX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 11.9%, expense ratio of 0.7% and management fee of 0.44%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Vanguard Windsor-II Investor (VWNFX - Free Report) : 0.34% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. VWNFX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.38% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.