New Strong Sell Stocks for May 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO - Free Report) is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 64.9% downward over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR - Free Report) is a integrated contract development and manufacturing organization. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 200% downward over the last 60 days.

