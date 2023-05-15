Back to top

Company News for May 15, 2023

  •  IAMGOLD Corp.’s (IAG - Free Report) shares gained 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.
  • Sun Life Financial Inc.’s (SLF - Free Report) shares rose 0.4% after the company posted first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.12, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.
  • Shares of News Corp. (NWSA - Free Report) climbed 8.5% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.
  • Shares of Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) appreciated 6.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.75, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.

