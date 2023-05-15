Antero Midstream (AM) Tops on Q1 Earnings, Lowers '23 Capex View

Antero Midstream Corporation ( AM Quick Quote AM - Free Report) shares have gained 7% since it reported strong first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.
The midstream energy player reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 21 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 19 cents.
Total quarterly revenues of $259.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $250 million. The top line increased from $218.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
Strong quarterly results were primarily driven by higher freshwater delivery volumes and increased average freshwater distribution fees.
Operational Performance
In first-quarter 2023, average daily compression volumes were 3,137 million cubic feet (MMcf/d), up from the year-ago level of 2,816 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the compression fee was 21 cents, in line with the prior-year quarter.
In the reported quarter, high-pressure gathering volumes totaled 2,801 MMcf/d, down from the year-ago period’s 2,878 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the average gathering high-pressure fee was 21 cents, in line with the prior-year level.
Low-pressure gathering volumes averaged 3,171 MMcf/d, up from the first-quarter 2022 figure of 2,930 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the average gathering low-pressure fee was 35 cents, higher than the prior-year level of 34 cents.
Freshwater delivery volumes were at 123 MBbls/d, up 41% from the prior-year level of 87 MBbls/d. On a per-barrel basis, the average freshwater distribution fee was $4.21 in the reported quarter, up from $4.07.
Operating Expenses
In first-quarter 2023, direct operating expenses of Antero Midstream were $57.9 million, up from $42 million a year ago.
Antero Midstream’s total operating expenses in the quarter were $111.1 million, increasing from the first-quarter 2022 levels of $89.3 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Mar 31, Antero Midstream had no cash and cash equivalents. As of the same date, the company had $3,331.3 million of long-term debt.
Outlook
For 2023, Antero Midstream expects a net income of $355-$395 million, indicating an increase from the $326.2 million reported in 2022.
The company expects an adjusted net income of $410-$450 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $950-$990 million for the year. The midstream operator anticipates a free cash flow before dividends of $550-$590 million.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company disclosed a capital budget of $180-$200 million for 2023, indicating a decline from the previously mentioned $195-$215 million.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Better-than-expected quarterly earnings were primarily aided by higher gathering and transport volumes.
For 2023, KMI projects a net income attributable to the midstream player of $2.5 billion. For this year, it expects a dividend of $1.13 per share, suggesting an increase of 2% from the prior-year reported figure.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP ( CEQP Quick Quote CEQP - Free Report) reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 15 cents per unit, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line reversed from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 4 cents per unit.
For 2023, Crestwood expects adjusted EBITDA of $780-$860 million, suggesting an improvement from the $762.1 million reported in 2022. The partnership expects a free cash flow after paying distributions of $10-$90 million.
Enbridge Inc. ( ENB Quick Quote ENB - Free Report) recorded first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s 66 cents.
For 2023, Enbridge projects EBITDA of C$15.9-C$16.5 billion, indicating an increase from the C$12 billion reported in 2022. The company expects a distributable cash flow per share of C$5.25-C$5.65 for the year, the mid-point of which suggests an increase from the C$5.42 reported in 2022.
