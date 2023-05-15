See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of May 15, 2023
MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) is a holding company and primarily owns and operates casino resorts through wholly owned subsidiaries. Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive first-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from increased business volume and travel activity, primarily at MGM China and Las Vegas Strip Resorts. The removal of COVID-related travel restrictions in Macau resulted in high contributions from MGM China segment. The company is also planning to expand its footprint in New York. The company is optimistic regarding BetMGM operations as it anticipates solid revenue contributions in 2023. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its growth prospects.
Chevron (CVX - Free Report) is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations that span almost every corner of the globe.Shares of Chevron have risen 7.4% in a year, compared to the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s 21.4% gain during the same period. Nevertheless, Chevron is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy firm’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. As a reflection of these positives, we saw CVX’s EPS jump 132% in 2022. Chevron's earnings and cash flows have been steadily improving, boosted by higher crude realizations and a recovery in consumption. Consequently, Chevron recently raised its quarterly dividend and tripled its spending for stock repurchases. Chevron also delivered an excellent performance last year.