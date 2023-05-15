We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE) Arm Supplies Propulsion System to MSC
General Electric Company’s (GE - Free Report) Arm GE Power Conversion announced that it secured a deal from shipbuilding company, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, to provide an in-board propulsion system for the first two of MSC Cruises’ brand-new class of ships.
The first ship of the fleet, MSC World Europa, is presently operational at sea and the second vessel is being constructed. To date, GE has powered 17 MSC Cruises vessels with its electric propulsion system, the recent one being MSC World Europa. The efficient induction motor and pulse width modulation (PWM) power converter technology of GE’s in-board electric propulsion will reduce operating costs and will improve the propulsion reliability of MSC ships.
Additionally, the state-of-the-art cruise ships’ LNG dual-fuel vessels are propelled by the most powerful cruise ship electrical motors in operation, including two 25 MW, 120-127.5 rpm induction motors. The induction motors are fed by four press-pack IGBT (insulated gate bipolar transistor) PWM MV7000 converters. Per the deal, General Electric will also supply four propulsion transformers and remote control for onboard propulsion for cruise ships.
GE Power Conversion’s PWM induction technology, which is installed in the MSC World Europa, helps fleet operators adhere to the ‘clean ship’ regulations. Notably, this deal will help Chantiers de l’Atlantique reduce its carbon footprint.
