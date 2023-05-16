We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southwest Gas (SWX) Rides on Investments, New Customers
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s (SWX - Free Report) strategic investments and plans to separate Centuri to become a fully regulated natural gas business, are likely to boost its future earnings. The company’s consistent customer additions to its Natural Gas segment will further improve its performance.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s dependence on interstate pipeline transportation to meet customer demands acts as a headwind.
Tailwinds
The Natural Gas Distribution segment’s capital investment in the first quarter totaled $192 million. It expects capital expenditures in the band of $665-$685 million for 2023, owing to customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs. The projected capital expenditure during 2023-2025 stands at $2 billion.
Southwest Gas plans to dissociate Centuri to become a fully regulated natural gas business that offers strong, consistent risk-adjusted total returns, including a competitive dividend. This spinoff will further improve SWX’s capital allocation opportunities, reduce future equity financing needs and provide strategic flexibility for reduced transportation emissions.
The company’s natural gas operations have a diversified and growing customer base in three states, namely Arizona, Nevada and California. In the past 12 months ended Mar 31, 2023, Southwest Gas added 42,000 new utility customers to its existing consumer base of more than 2 million. The ongoing increase in customer base will drive demand, thereby boosting the company’s performance.
Headwinds
Southwest Gas depends on interstate pipelines’ transportation capacity, which if unavailable, could impact the company’s ability to meet customers’ requirements. A prolonged interruption or reduction of interstate pipeline services during the peak demand seasons could reduce SWX’s cash flow and earnings.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the same sector are NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) , New Jersey Resources (NJR - Free Report) and Edison International (EIX - Free Report) , each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NiSource, New Jersey Resources and Edison International’s 2023 earnings per share indicates an increase of 6.8%, 5.6% and 2.6%, respectively.
Long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth of NiSource, New Jersey Resources and Edison International is pegged at 6.9%, 6% and 3.9%, respectively.