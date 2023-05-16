See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Emerson (EMR) Chosen to Automate Syzygy's Reactor Technology
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) has been chosen by Syzygy Plasmonics, a deep-decarbonization company, to automate its innovative catalyst reactor technology that uses light instead of thermal energy for chemical manufacturing.
Designed to replace fossil fuel-based combustion, Syzygy’s all-electric production method helps reduce industrial greenhouse gas emissions and operational costs. The company expects its reactor systems to eliminate 1 gigaton of carbon dioxide emissions by 2040.
Emerson will provide its DeltaV distributed control system, industrial software for process simulation and data analytics for the Syzygy modular reactors. It will also provide Syzygy with Rosemount instrumentation for measuring pressure, temperature, level and flow; and Fisher valves for controlling pressure and improving safety.
Emerson Electric Co. Price
Emerson Electric Co. price | Emerson Electric Co. Quote
Syzygy’s catalyst reactor technology aims to decarbonize in a cost-effective manner by electrifying carbon-intensive activities and reducing the carbon intensity of hydrogen, methanol and fuel production. By using light to energize chemical reactions, the Syzygy reactor reduces the carbon footprint in transportation fuels.
