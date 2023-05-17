We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Retail Sales Fail to Meet Expectations in April
It’s Retail Week — or at least the start of retail-related earnings and economic reports. We’ll here from omnidirectional Big Box retailers like Target (TGT - Free Report) and Walmart (WMT - Free Report) in the coming days, but for this morning we’ll take a look at Big Box specialty retailer Home Depot (HD - Free Report) . Headline Q1 results missed expectations: earnings of $3.82 per share missed the Zacks consensus by 4 cents, and down from $4.09 per share, on quarterly revenues of $37.3 billion, -4.2% from estimates and the worst top-line report in 20 years.
Extreme weather in California did a number on lumber prices in the quarter, which is very likely a temporary condition. Yet the company has also brought down full-year guidance for sales and comps — again, the worst we’ve seen from the home improvement center since the early Aughts. Thus, Home Depot is trading down -5% in pre-market activity, adding to its -9% year to date.
Advance Retail Sales for April are out this morning, with a headline number coming in only half what was expected: +0.4% from +0.8% analysts were looking for. This is the first positive figure since January’s +2.8%, and a still a nice swing to the positive from March’s upwardly revised -0.7%. Subtracting auto sales, the needle does not move: +0.4%, in-line with expectations. The previous month has been revised up from -0.8% originally reported to -0.4% this morning, and also the first positive print since +1.9% in January.
If we further strip out volatile month-over-month moves, ex-autos and gas, Retail Sales come in at +0.6%, double the +0.3% expected. The Control read, which numbers find their way up the food chain of inflation metrics and Fed monetary policy decision making, was +0.7% last month, notably higher than the +0.4% expected. January marked the most recent positive release, +1.7%.
Industrial Production for April also topped expectations this morning, posting +0.2% from the +0.1% consensus, though down from the upwardly revised +0.5% the previous month, which now matches the recent high recorded in January. Capacity Utilization was exactly in-line with expectations at 79.7%, up from the downwardly revised 79.4% in March. Both of these prints are showing relative strength overall; these month-over-month registers continue to illustrate decent numbers in goods-producing metrics.
After today’s open we’ll see Business Inventories for March and the latest Home Builder Confidence Index for May.