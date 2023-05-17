We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.91, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.13% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion, up 3.35% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $12.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.43% and +68.81%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.