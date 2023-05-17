Back to top

Keysight (KEYS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2023, Keysight (KEYS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.39 billion, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.12, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94, the EPS surprise was +9.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Keysight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $453 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $424.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.
  • Revenues- Communications Solutions Group: $937 million versus $953.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
  • Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $157 million compared to the $128.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group: $266 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $265.11 million.
Shares of Keysight have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

