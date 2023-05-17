Back to top

Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN - Free Report) reported $178.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +6.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nextgen Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Software, hardware, and other non-recurring: $16.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.
  • Revenues- Recurring: $161.94 million versus $155.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.
  • Revenues- Recurring- Managed services: $34.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
  • Revenues- Software, hardware, and other non-recurring- Software license and hardware: $8.49 million versus $7.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
  • Revenues- Software, hardware, and other non-recurring- Other non-recurring services: $8.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.
  • Revenues- Recurring- Support and maintenance: $38.85 million compared to the $40.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Recurring- Subscription services: $52.02 million versus $53.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change.
  • Revenues- Recurring- Transactional and data services: $36.61 million versus $30.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.9% change.
Shares of Nextgen Healthcare have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

