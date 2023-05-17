See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Japan ETF (DBJP) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of DBJP are up approximately 23% from their 52-week low of $46.19/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
DBJP In Focus
The underlying MSCI Japan US Dollar Hedged Index provides exposure to Japanese equity markets, while at the same time mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen. The fund charges 45 bps in fees.
Why The Move?
The Japanese ETF has been an area to watch lately, given the surging stock prices. Japanese Topix benchmark climbed to its highest since 1990 and Nikkei 225 rose to the highest close in 16 months, led by better-than-expected corporate earnings, a weaker yen and increased buybacks.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 21.30. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.