Grab These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Solid Returns
Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $580.8 billion in assets under management as of Apr 30, 2023. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.
MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, who efficiently address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation, and expertise in risk management.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Blended Research Value Equity Fund (BRUNX - Free Report) , MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund (MAAGX - Free Report) and MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund (MGTIX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.
MFS Blended Research Value Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities that include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts, and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company. BRUNX advisors may also invest in issues of foreign companies.
MFS Blended Research Value Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.8%. As of November 2022, BRUNX held 123 issues, with 2.4% of its net assets invested in JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. MAAGX invests its assets in a mix of underlying funds which are common stocks and related securities, such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and depositary receipts of U.S. issuers and foreign equity securities.
MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. MAAGX has an expense ratio of 0.38% compared with the category average of 0.74%.
MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers. MGTIX advisors focus on investing in stocks of companies they believe have above-average earnings growth potential compared to other growth companies.
MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.2%. Joseph Skorski has been one of the fund managers of MGTIX since June 2019.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.
