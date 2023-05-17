Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 17, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • iQIYI Inc.’s ((IQ - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 8% after the company reported first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.03, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05.
  • Baidu Inc.’s ((BIDU - Free Report) ) shares surged 4% after the company posted first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.34, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91.
  • Shares of Sea Ltd. ((SE - Free Report) ) plunged 17.7% after reporting first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.
  • Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. ((SA - Free Report) ) tumbled 7.6% after posting first quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.10, wider-than-the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.05.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) - free report >>

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) - free report >>

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA) - free report >>

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary gold internet-content