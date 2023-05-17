Back to top

TJX (TJX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2023, TJX (TJX - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.78 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.82 billion, representing a surprise of -0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total: 3% versus 2.13% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx: 5% compared to the 5.05% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods: -7% compared to the -5.13% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • New Stores: 30 compared to the 36.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total: 4865 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4871.33.
  • Net Sales- Marmaxx: $7.37 billion compared to the $7.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- TJX International: $1.41 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
  • Net Sales- TJX Canada: $1.04 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
  • Net Sales- HomeGoods: $1.97 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.
Shares of TJX have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

