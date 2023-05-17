Back to top

Triumph Group (TGI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Triumph Group (TGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $393.29 million, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $347 million, representing a surprise of +13.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Triumph Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Aerospace Structures: $39.88 million compared to the $43.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -60% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Systems & Support: $353.41 million compared to the $303.57 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit/(loss)- Aerospace Structures: $2.42 million versus $3.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit/(loss)- Systems & Support: $71.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.76 million.
Shares of Triumph Group have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

