Sea Limited (SE) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Sea Limited (SE - Free Report) recorded earnings of 15 cents per share in first-quarter 2023, which increased 114.4% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 76.6%.

Revenues of $3 billion increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate was pegged at $3.28 billion.

The stock declined 17.74% to close at $72.45 on May 16, following the results. The company’s shares have been up 39.3% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 22.7%.

Top-Line Details   

Digital entertainment revenues of $539.7 million declined 52.5% year over year.

Free Fire remained one of the largest mobile games globally. The company observed positive user trends, with Free Fire achieving a new peak in monthly active users in the last eight months.

Quarterly active users (QAUs) reached 491.6 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s 615.9 million. Quarterly paying users of 37.6 million represented a paying user ratio of 7.7% in the first quarter compared with 10% for the same period in 2022.

Average bookings per user for the reported quarter were 90 cents compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.30. Bookings were $462.3 million in first-quarter 2023 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $800 million.

E-commerce and other services revenues were $2.26 billion, up 50.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Sales of goods declined 8.7% year over year to $241.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Digital financial services revenues jumped 74.9% year over year to $412.8 million.

Operating Details

Gross profit increased 21.1% year over year to $1.4 billion in first-quarter 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $507.2 million compared with an EBITDA loss of $509.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Digital Entertainment adjusted EBITDA was $230.1 million compared with $431.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

E-commerce adjusted EBITDA was $207.7 million compared with a loss of $742.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Digital Financial Services adjusted EBITDA was $98.9 million compared with a loss of $124.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, Sea had cash and cash equivalents of $6.08 billion compared with $6.03 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch

Sea Limited currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that are scheduled to report their earnings soon are Okta (OKTA - Free Report) , CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) and HP (HPQ - Free Report) . Okta, CrowdStrike and HP have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Okta’s shares have underperformed the sector year to date, rising 14.3%. OKTA is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 31.

CrowdStrike’s shares have outperformed the sector year to date, rising 27.3%. CRWD is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 31.

HP shares have underperformed the sector year to date, rising 10.4%. HPQ is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 30.


