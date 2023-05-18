We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insider Watch: 2 CEOs Buying Shares
By monitoring insider activity, investors can gain insights into management's confidence in the company's direction and prospects.
And, of course, insiders have more in-depth knowledge about the company's operations, financials, and current standing. If they weren’t confident, why would they buy?
Recently, insiders of two companies – CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) – have been busy scooping up shares. What did the insiders see? Let’s take a closer look.
CVS Health
In early May, CEO Karen Lynch purchased approximately 14,000 CVS shares, with the transaction totaling nearly $1 million.
CVS shares aren’t expensive, with the current 7.7X forward earnings multiple sitting nicely beneath the 9.9X five-year median and the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average.
The stock carries a Style Score of “A” for Value.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, shares pay a solid dividend, currently yielding 3.6% annually with a sustainable payout ratio of 28% of earnings. The payout has grown by a modest 2.7% over the last five years.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The purchase comes on the heels of a better-than-expected quarterly print; CVS exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 8% and delivered a 4.5% revenue surprise in its latest release on May 3rd.
Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies is a global provider of content delivery networks and cloud infrastructure services. Frank Leighton, CEO, has been on a big purchasing spree, buying roughly $200 thousand of AKAM shares just in May.
The stock presently sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations modestly increasing across nearly all timeframes.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
AKAM shares got a solid boost in its latest release post-earnings, as we can see illustrated by the green arrow circled in the chart below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Regarding the mentioned quarter, the company posted a double-beat, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 6% and posting a marginal revenue surprise. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Insiders have a longer-term holding horizon than most, a critical aspect that market participants should know. Nonetheless, seeing an insider step in and buy is always reassuring.
That’s precisely what the CEOs of both companies above – CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) – have done recently.