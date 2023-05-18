Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insider Watch: 2 CEOs Buying Shares

Read MoreHide Full Article

By monitoring insider activity, investors can gain insights into management's confidence in the company's direction and prospects.

And, of course, insiders have more in-depth knowledge about the company's operations, financials, and current standing. If they weren’t confident, why would they buy?

Recently, insiders of two companies – CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) – have been busy scooping up shares. What did the insiders see? Let’s take a closer look.

CVS Health

In early May, CEO Karen Lynch purchased approximately 14,000 CVS shares, with the transaction totaling nearly $1 million.

CVS shares aren’t expensive, with the current 7.7X forward earnings multiple sitting nicely beneath the 9.9X five-year median and the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average.

The stock carries a Style Score of “A” for Value.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, shares pay a solid dividend, currently yielding 3.6% annually with a sustainable payout ratio of 28% of earnings. The payout has grown by a modest 2.7% over the last five years.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The purchase comes on the heels of a better-than-expected quarterly print; CVS exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 8% and delivered a 4.5% revenue surprise in its latest release on May 3rd.

Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies is a global provider of content delivery networks and cloud infrastructure services. Frank Leighton, CEO, has been on a big purchasing spree, buying roughly $200 thousand of AKAM shares just in May.

The stock presently sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations modestly increasing across nearly all timeframes.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AKAM shares got a solid boost in its latest release post-earnings, as we can see illustrated by the green arrow circled in the chart below.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Regarding the mentioned quarter, the company posted a double-beat, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 6% and posting a marginal revenue surprise. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Insiders have a longer-term holding horizon than most, a critical aspect that market participants should know. Nonetheless, seeing an insider step in and buy is always reassuring.

That’s precisely what the CEOs of both companies above – CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) – have done recently.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) - free report >>

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) - free report >>

Published in

medical tech-stocks