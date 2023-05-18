Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ViaSat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, ViaSat (VSAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $666.1 million, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $15.56, compared to -$0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $684.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $14.41, the EPS surprise was +7.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ViaSat performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Aircrafts in-service: 2230 compared to the 2206.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Service revenues: $394.74 million compared to the $409.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
  • Product revenues: $271.36 million compared to the $284.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Satellite Services [$M]: $84.60 million compared to the $91.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Government Systems [$M]: $57.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.56 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial Networks [$M]: -$18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$31.59 million.
Shares of ViaSat have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

