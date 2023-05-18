Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Take-Two (TTWO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.39 billion, up 64.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Take-Two performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total net bookings: $1.39 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online: $1.35 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other: $45.10 million versus $66.80 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile: $706.20 million versus $667.36 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Physical retail and other: $54.20 million compared to the $82.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Digital online: $1.39 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +67% change.
Shares of Take-Two have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

